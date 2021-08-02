Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel today celebrated the performance of Cuba’s athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, on a day in which the island achieved its first gold medals.

How great you are Mijain! Four Olympic gold medals for your homeland. Not a single point has been scored on you in #Tokyo2020! How much courage, how much bravery, what great respect and admiration we feel for you! #Cuba admires and embraces you. #Let’sDoItForCuba, wrote the president to that extra class Cuban fighter.

Minutes earlier, the head of state highlighted the feat performed by Luis Alberto Orta, who brought the first golden metal for his country in that discipline, against all odds.

He said: ‘What a dawn you have given us, Luis Alberto Orta! You have brought us the first gold medal in #Tokyo2020, after an impeccable competition, fought from beginning to end. Thank you, my boy, for the joy. #Cuba, like you, is unstoppable.

Diaz-Canel also congratulated long jump athletes Juan Miguel Echevarria and Maykel Masso, for the silver and bronze medals won the day before despite both being injured during the competition.

Also noteworthy was the Olympic subtitle achieved this competition day by London 2012 gold medalist Leuris Pupo, in 25-meter rapid fire.

Happy Monday, #Cuba! We enter the week with the same momentum of our athletes in #Tokyo2020. We continue building together the count

ry we want, the president wrote on that social network.