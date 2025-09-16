Cubans Perez and Povea to compete at final of triple jump in World Athletics Cup

Havana, Cuba.- Taking the fast way and showing no signs of fatigue, Cubans Leyanis Perez and Liadagmis Povea qualified today on their first attempt for the women’s triple jump final at the 20th World Athletics Championships, currently taking place at the National Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.

Leyanis, world number one and indoor champion at this year’s event in Nanjing, China, recorded a jump of 14.66 meters (m) to surpass the automatic entry mark for the current top 12 triple jumpers and reaffirm her intentions to turn the bronze medal she won at Budapest 2023 into a winner.

Meanwhile, Liadagmis, a true reflection of what the season has been like after supporting Perez in the Asian nation and Diamond League competitions, did the same in Group B, stretching to 14.44 m and extending the Cuba’s tradition in the event, thanks to the presence of both in the fight for the crown.

After undergoing surgery for an Achilles tendon injury that sidelined her for two years, Yulimar Rojas only needed one run on the track to confirm that her talent is beyond limits or doubt, as she achieved a comeback of 14.49 m to lead her division.

At 29 years old, the Venezuelan remains the world record holder (15.74 m) and is looking to regain glory in the Land of the Rising Sun, where she stood atop the podium at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, claiming a fifth consecutive world gold medal, a first for the event.

Paris 2024 champion Thea Lafond of Dominica was the other contender to advance via the safe method, in a stage that saw Turkey’s Tu?ba Dan??maz secure the 14.00 m victory.