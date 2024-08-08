Share

Havana, Cuba.- The First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel praised this Wednesday the title won by the Cuban boxer Erislandy Álvarez in the 63.5 kilogram division, at the Olympic Games (JJOO) ‘Paris 2024’.

“Handsome and well-built, as they say in good Cuban, Erislandy Álvarez has won a gold that was fought for until the last blow,” wrote the Cuban president on the social network X.

Shortly after the boxer’s success in the French capital, the dignitary said: “This is how you fight and this is how you win, even with the odds against you. With courage, passion and joy. Cuba celebrates and dances with you for this beautiful victory.”

For his part, the president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (Parliament) of Cuba, Esteban Lazo Hernández, congratulated the young man for his performance in the Olympics.

“Congratulations Erislandy Álvarez! Your Olympic victory in boxing is another immense joy for the Homeland,” he said on the same platform.

“Congratulations also to the other medalists of our delegation on this emotional day,” he added.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bruno Rodríguez, also celebrated the gold medal of the Cienfuegos native, the second won so far by the Cuban delegation, along with that of the five-time Olympic champion in Greco-Roman wrestling, Mijaín López.

“Extraordinary victory for Erislandy Álvarez for the gold medal in boxing in Paris 2024,” said the island’s foreign minister in X.

“We vibrated with emotion with each of his blows and in each round of that great final,” he said, and considered Álvarez’s achievement in the ring of the Roland-Garros stadium as a new triumph for Cuban sport.

Other authorities on the island joined in the celebrations for the boxer’s golden triumph.