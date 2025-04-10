Cuba with message of peace and unity at Celac Summit in Honduras

Tegucigalpa, Honduras.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel assured that his country brought a message of peace and unity to the IX Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (Celac), to be held in this capital.

the day before, In a meeting with members of the Cuban medical and educational brigades and members of the Honduran solidarity movements, the Cuban leader recalled that the II Summit of the bloc, held in Havana in 2014, approved the proclamation of the region as a zone of peace.

During the dialogue, the head of State ratified the commitment that the Cuban Revolution would emerge victorious from the current challenges and assured that Honduras and its people could continue counting on Cuba.

He denounced that the government of the United States is developing a smear campaign against Cuban doctors, and highlighted the dignified response of Caribbean countries to the pressures to cease these collaboration programs.

In turn, the head of the Cuban Medical Brigade here, Rafael Antonio Broche, informed that 128 collaborators of all specialties -mostly women- work in Honduras and are present in different territories and hospitals of Tegucigalpa and the rest of the cities.