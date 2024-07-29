Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban leaders and organizations today remember former Venezuelan President Hugo Rafael Chavez Frias, who would have turned 70 years old on July 28.

Miguel Diaz-Canel, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba and President of the Republic, recalled a phrase from the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution about Chavez: “Not even he suspected how great he was.”

On the social network X, the leader of the largest of the Antilles pointed out that his great friend and comrade in dreams and achievements, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz, wrote that.

He added that today, on his 70th birthday, Chávez mobilizes his people in another civic day of the Bolivarian Revolution.

Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, highlighted on the same digital platform that the best tribute to Chávez on his birthday is the victory of the revolutionary forces that he led in the elections in Venezuela.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz also joined in the congratulations and highlighted that his special bond with Fidel forged deep relations of brotherhood and solidarity between both peoples.

Likewise, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs remembered today the eternal leader of the Bolivarian Revolution and pointed out that his dedication and permanent fight for just causes will continue to be a beacon for the peoples of Latin America and the world.

José Angel Portal Miranda, Minister of Public Health, stated in X that the history of Our America has the traces of his ideas, his actions, his moral stature, his example.

Hugo Rafael Chávez Frías was born in the plains of Barinas on July 28, 1954.

In 1998, he won the presidency amidst immense popular fervour and then, as he had promised, he called for a National Constituent Assembly to refound the Republic.