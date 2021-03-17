Cuban representatives and people in solidarity around the world will support today, in a virtual meeting, the international condemnation of the US blockade that lasts over 60 years.

Havana, Cuba.-

In a videoconference, called by the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP), damage caused by Washington policy, the media hype war and subversive actions will be condemned.

From 9:00 am, participants will address especially, through the SiempreConCuba digital platforms, the damages caused by the US blockade on Cuban women´s life.