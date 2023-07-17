Brussels, Belgium.- The foreign ministers of Venezuela, Yván Gil, and of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, held a meeting this Sunday in the Belgian capital, Brussels, where they traveled to attend the III Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU), scheduled for […]

Brussels, Belgium.- The foreign ministers of Venezuela, Yván Gil, and of Cuba, Bruno Rodríguez, held a meeting this Sunday in the Belgian capital, Brussels, where they traveled to attend the III Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) and the European Union (EU), scheduled for Monday, July 17th, and Tuesday, the 18th.

Both diplomats reviewed the relations of fraternity and solidarity that unite both peoples, ratified their anti-imperialist position and rejected the unilateral coercive measures and the blockade imposed by the United States on both countries.

They underlined the importance of the unity of the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, to form a great bloc that would put an end to the U.S. hegemony, totally harmful to the peoples of the world. On the other hand, they referred to the will of their governments to work for a fairer world, articulated on the basis of fundamental principles such as the right to sovereignty and self-determination of peoples.

The head of Venezuelan diplomacy took the opportunity to greet Cuban President Miguel Díaz Canel. In a message broadcast on Twitter, he described the Cuban leader as a “friend and ally of just causes” — as well as a “great defender of the sovereignty of the peoples”.

Conceived with a strategic character, the relations between Cuba and Venezuela were strengthened since the year 2000, after the arrival of Commander Hugo Chávez to the presidency and thanks to the brotherhood between him and the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution, Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz.

These ties have been strengthened during the administration of President Nicolás Maduro and have materialized in the signing of several cooperation agreements in areas such as health, economy, education, sports and culture, among others.