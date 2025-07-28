Russian UAZ Patriot vehicles, manufactured in Cuba, now available for use on the island

Havana, Cuba.- The initial batch of Russian-made UAZ Patriot SUVs, manufactured in Cuba, is now ready for operation, as announced by the Russian Embassy in Havana today.

The vehicles were assembled using kits in a factory in the Antillean country, and are designed to withstand the local climate and road conditions.

Furthermore, the embassy informed that it will shortly begin the delivery of the UAZ Pickup model, with a projected annual output of 500 units.

The production of these vehicles on a large scale began in Cuba in April, in the context of the visit to Havana by the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Dmitry Chernyshenko.