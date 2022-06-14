Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel commemorated the fighters considered decisive in the Cuban independence efforts Antonio Maceo (1845-1896) and Ernesto Che Guevara (1928-1967), on the anniversaries of their birthdays.

Both figures were born on June 14, so “it is a date of patriotic and revolutionary resonance; a day of remembrance and tribute,” the president wrote on his official Twitter account.

He noted that Maceo and Che are “united by history, courage, dignity, the fight for justice, radicalism, anti-imperialism, Cuba, the Patria Grande”, and their “exemplary lives always inspire us”.

Likewise, Díaz-Canel recalled a phrase of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro, who described the Argentine-born guerrilla fighter.

“Che brought together, in his extraordinary personality, virtues that rarely appear together; he stood out as a man of unsurpassed action, but Che was not only a man of unsurpassed action: Che was a man of profound thought, of visionary intelligence,” Díaz-Canel stressed.