Havana, Cuba.- The responsibility of the Ministry of Communications in the promotion of the development of science, technology, and innovation was highlighted at a meeting between the country’s top authorities and representatives of sectors linked to that institution.

During the encounter, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez said that if the country does not promote innovation, it will not move towards development.

As part of the efforts to extend this approach to every area of the country, Díaz-Canel recognized that the Ministry of Communications is one of the agencies that shows the best strategy to manage science and innovation.

In this regard, he insisted on the need to strengthen, from telecommunications, the connections between the business system and the public administration, with a strong interest in territorial development; “because we also need that, in local development, and in what we are promoting there, there is a focus on science and innovation.”