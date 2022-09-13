Havana, Cuba.- The Quinta de los Molinos natural-historic park in Havana will host a Magical Night on Saturday until after midnight to celebrate the 80th birthday of late City Historian Eusebio Leal. DJs Lejardi and David Vega will be in charge of the music to link to other cultural expressions, and several initiatives and economic […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Quinta de los Molinos natural-historic park in Havana will host a Magical Night on Saturday until after midnight to celebrate the 80th birthday of late City Historian Eusebio Leal.

DJs Lejardi and David Vega will be in charge of the music to link to other cultural expressions, and several initiatives and economic projects involving young people and Havana’s nightlife dynamics.

Sponsored by the Office of the Historian of the City of Havana (OHCH), the event will benefit from the experience of three of major event planners in Havana: Four Wives, Estudio 50, and Grupo Aires.

The initiative is part of actions to celebrate the birthday of Leal, who always worked to restore the splendor of Old Havana and, according to OHCH Deputy General Director Perla Rosales, he was not only a repairer of neighborhoods and buildings but also of souls.

Leal’s death on July 31, 2020, had wide international repercussions because his contributions to culture transcended Cuba’s borders, and his work was fundamental to preserve the legacy of illustrious Cuban and Ibero-American figures and Ibero-America.