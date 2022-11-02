Rome, Italy.- The Italy-Cuba National Friendship Association, founded in 1961 after the mercenary invasion of Playa Giron (Bay of Pigs) against the emerging Cuban Revolution, will hold its 13th Congress, its President Marco Papacci announced in an interview with Prensa Latina. The association, with 70 clubs and nearly 4,500 members, will assess at the meeting, […]

The association, with 70 clubs and nearly 4,500 members, will assess at the meeting, to be held in Brescia, northern Lombardy region, from November 4-6, the solidarity work done ‘in the face of every task, every challenge, every aggression,’ Papacci pointed out.

The oldest and most numerous association of friendship with Cuba in Italy ‘defends the right of the Cuban people to live in a society in which they believe,’ said the leader, adding that this is ‘one of its objectives since its first days and currently remains as a guide of our action.’

Ours is an organization with specific characteristics and objectives that are not those of a political party or a state agency, Papacci pointed out.

He added that ‘our line and its purpose is, in essence, to maintain a high and permanent solidarity with Cuba.’

Papacci explained that the slogan of the event is ‘Solidarity with Cuba and Unity against the Blockade.’ The work done at the national level, by local clubs, and the projection of future actions ‘in order to strengthen friendship between the Italian and Cuban peoples’ will be under discussion during the meeting.

‘The development of campaigns against the illegal economic, commercial and financial blockade that the United States has imposed on Cuba for more than 60 years and the return of the territory illegally occupied by the US naval base in Guantanamo, in eastern Cuba, will be assessed.’