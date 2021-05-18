Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Diaz-Canel on Monday inaugurated the Museum of the Cuban Farmers in Havana, which summarizes the history of the participation of rural workers from the wars of independence to the present day.

According to the Presidency’s Twitter account, the head of State inaugurated the museum after participating in the ceremony to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the National Association of Small Farmers (ANAP), in the municipality of Boyeros.

At the event, ANAP President Rafael Santiesteban expressed the agricultural workers’ support for the guidelines approved at the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and the sector’s gratitude for the new measures taken by the government to eliminate the obstacles to food production.

Prime Minister Manuel Marrero, PCC Political Bureau member Roberto Morales, the ANAP president and Havana’s top authorities, among other leaders, also participated in these events, according to the source.

On Monday, Cuba is celebrating the 62nd anniversary of the first Agrarian Reform Act and ANAP’s 60th anniversary, a date on which it is also commemorating the Day of Cuban Farmers.

Land ownership was one of the biggest problems in the country before the triumph of the Revolution in 1959, because the best lands were owned by foreign companies, including US firms.

One of the first actions of the revolutionary government was to grand land titles to peasants, thus vindicating their struggles and figures such as Niceto Perez, one of the leaders of this sector, who was assassinated on May 17, 1946.