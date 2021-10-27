Havana, Cuba.- The president of the National Assembly of People’s Power (parliament) of Cuba, Esteban Lazo, today rejected the actions of the United States against the country, which seek to subvert the constitutional order.

Lazo referred to Washington’s attempts to destroy the Caribbean nation through the tightening of the economic blockade, the adoption of coercive measures and the support and financing of subversive activities.

Do not forget that the political system that legitimizes our Magna Carta is irrevocable, and added that those who try to overthrow it are doomed to failure.

The Cuban parliament is meeting with the presence of the President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, and more than 90 percent of the deputies, via videoconference.

‘It is time to think over the real meaning of the concept of People’s Power and make every effort to improve it,’ he urged, and called to work to adjust its role to the current circumstances and be in tune with the needs of the people.

He also stressed that the second plenary session of the Central Committee of the Communist Party followed up on this issue and set the path to follow in the improvement of the system, which is ‘an expression of socialist democracy and safeguard of the Revolution’.

The session was attended by prestigious researchers with meritorious work in the fight against Covid-19, among them the 10 who were decorated as Labor Heroes of the Republic, three of whom are deputies.

The President of the Parliament also referred to the death of five deputies, for whom a minute of silence was held. As part of the protocol, 13 people were sworn in as legislators.