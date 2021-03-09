Juan Antonio Quintanilla, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva, rejected in this city on Monday the description of criminals and mercenaries at the service of foreign powers as human rights defenders.

Havana, Cuba.- Juan Antonio Quintanilla, Permanent Representative of Cuba to the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva, rejected in this city on Monday the description of criminals and mercenaries at the service of foreign powers as human rights defenders.

Upon addressing a virtual forum of the 46th session of the UN Human Rights Council, which entered its third week this Monday, the Cuban ambassador stressed that such a noble term should not be used for those individuals.

According to Quintanilla, it is worrying that the UN human rights system is being used by some organizations or individuals to try to legitimize politically motivated manipulation campaigns.

For decades, mercenaries and people convicted of common crimes have been used as spearheads from Miami, the United States, to promote campaigns against Cuba and generate instability, promoting them as human rights defenders.

Mary Lawlor, special rapporteur on the situation of Human Rights Defenders, presented at the forum her report, a document that the permanent representative of Cuba considered a bearer of a worrying reality.

Regarding Cuba, Lawlor pointed out that thousands of people defend daily human rights in diverse spheres and they have the State’s full support and recognition.