Havana, Cuba.- The National Institute of Hydraulic Resources reported that in 10 days Cuba accumulated rainfalls of 146.2 millimeters (mm), 75% of the historical average for June.

Argelio Fernandez, director of Hydrology and Hydrogeology of the entity, explained that rainfall was abundant, especially in the eastern region, where the highest record is evidenced.

This allowed the increase of water in reservoirs, vital for the population and economic activities.

He described this meteorological event as quite beneficial, although the population and the economy were affected.

The western and central regions of the country averaged 53.9 mm, 23% of the historical average, and 159.1 mm, 76%, respectively.

The most significant provincial rainfalls were recorded in Camagüey, with 289.7 mm, 145%, Granma 281.2 mm (167%), Santiago de Cuba 226.1 mm (146%), Las Tunas 214.9 mm (137%) and Holguín 204.3 mm (143%), Fernández said, and quoted by Granma newspaper.