Moscow, Russia.- The only limitation of the Russian market for its expansion in Cuba is the number of flights, Tourism adviser at the Cuban Embassy in this country, Juan Carlos Escalona, warned on Wednesday in Moscow.

At this moment, Russian carriers Nordwind Airlines, Royal Flight Airlines, and Aigle Azur fly to that destination, covering the operations of the tour operators Pegas Touristik, Coral Travel and ANEX Tours in Cuba.

Escalona highlighted that about 30,000 Russian travelers arrived in the Jardines del Rey key resort, in central Ciego de Avila province, since early November 2020, when trips from Russia were resumed, after the closure of Cuban airports for months due to Covid-19.

The tourism adviser explained that taking into account the rise in Russian tourism to the Caribbean country, Cuban authorities are currently negotiating with the Russians the possibility that their airlines can fly to other Cuban destinations.

This is one of the main objectives of the current presence of a delegation from Havana, led by Tourism Minister Juan Carlos Garcia, at the 2021 edition of the MITT Moscow International Tourism Fair, where Cuba has a stand, he stated.

On Tuesday, the Cuban tourism minister said that his country has the sanitary security conditions required to receive more vacationers from Russia.

Considered one of the five major fairs globally, MITT began this Tuesday and will run until March 18 under strict sanitary security measures.