Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez accused US television stations CNN and FOX Thursday of ‘systematic fake images that deviate from elementary standards of informational essences and truthful journalism.’

The Foreign Minister assured that CNN in Spanish disrespects the right of US citizens and those from other parts of the world to receive truthful information about Cuba. ‘FOX channel also manipulates, even footage, to make demonstrations in support of the Revolution appear as anti-government protests,’ he said.

Rodríguez also condemned the extreme manipulation of social networks and mainstream media´s improper actions about Jul. 11 insurrection and Cuban reality.

‘I reiterate that the Cuban government works in an enormous way to solve difficulties, deficiencies and difficult conditions we are experiencing in these days,’ he added.

In this regard, the Foreign Minister mentioned the negative impact of the US blockade, 243 unilateral measures applied by the Donald Trump administration, difficult international economic situation, tourism downfall, as well as Cuba´s investments to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.