Share

Havana, Cuba.- Mass and social organizations, and Cuban civil society in general, are calling for a campaign of solidarity with Venezuela starting this Wednesday, in support of the Cuban Revolutionary Government’s declaration of just a few days ago: It is urgent to prevent a military aggression against the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

The call is directed to all people to participate in a process of signing in support of the proclamation, which demonstrates their support for the Bolivarian Revolution, its legitimate president, Nicolás Maduro Moros, and the popular, military, and police coalition in the face of the empire’s growing hostilities, with all the resources available for unconventional warfare.

All media outlets, including print and digital media, will publish your text. In order to properly organize activities, book openings will be held in workplaces, student centers, and communities starting tomorrow, with rallies or short events in each location, attended by key figures from the Cuban Communist Party, the government, and mass and social organizations. The opening will conclude next Tuesday, September 30th

According to your instructions, in the communities, signatures from housewives, retirees, and non-state sector workers will be prioritized. Workers, farmers, high school and college students, combatants, intellectuals and artists, athletes, and others will also participate.

In the case of workplaces where there is a representative of the brotherly Venezuelan people, invite them to attend and participate in the rallies or events.

It is important to use all media and digital platforms to provide broad coverage of the revolutionary solidarity process, a gesture of dignity in the face of imperialist aggression and the sovereignty of the peoples of Our America, using the hashtag #CubaConVenezuela.

On the 30th, at its conclusion, mass events, cantatas, and other activities should be organized in support of our Venezuelan brothers and sisters.