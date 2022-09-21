La Paz, Bolivia.- The ambassador of Venezuela to Bolivia, Cesar Trompiz, described the US blockade against Cuba as immoral and insisted on the need to do without it. “The resolution on the need to eliminate these retaliatory measures against an entire people is a historic text that Venezuela has supported for years because it claims […]

“The resolution on the need to eliminate these retaliatory measures against an entire people is a historic text that Venezuela has supported for years because it claims the right to self-determination and the right to development,” he stated in an interview with Prensa Latina.

He added that the approval of the resolution by the vast majority in the United Nations for decades shows the immorality of the unilateral coercive measures that Washington applies against Cuba and other countries that decided not to align with the policy of the White House and the State Department.

Trompiz considered that this initiative led by Cuba to the UN for almost 30 years deserves, as it has had, the support of the vast majority of the peoples.

“It should provoke some solid institutional action from that multilateral forum so that this form of US aggression does not continue to affect Cuba’s development,” he told the news agency.

Referring to the transnational nature of many of these coercive measures, he recalled that up a total of 927 sanctions have been enacted against Venezuela to this date.

He stressed that the nations that dictate these measures, except for Panama, which joined as a satellite, “are the protagonists of centuries of wars, massive violations of human rights and the persecution of anti-colonial struggles in Latin America and the Caribbean”.