Paris, France.- The France-Cuba Friendship Group of the French National Assembly in its 16th Legislative meeting is made up of 47 deputies from different forces and political tendencies, a statement says.

The communist leader André Chassaigne (Democratic and Republican Left) heads the group, whose vice-presidents are Rodrigo Arenas (La France Insumise), Eléonore Caroit and Raphaël Gérard (Renaissance), Frédéric Falcon (National Group), and Frédéric Maillot (Democratic and Republican Left).

Almost all of the 11 political parties registered in the Legislature have a representation in a group that has traditionally been very active in promoting parliamentary ties and cooperation between France and Cuba, as well as demanding an end to the US blockade.

Deputies such as Chassaigne and Arenas participated in a press conference at the end of the year criticizing the blockade of the United States against the Caribbean island.

The Cuban ambassador in France, Otto Vaillant, congratulated the presidency of the group, greeted its members and thanked their solidarity with Cuba.

The French National Assembly has until now around 150 friendship groups.