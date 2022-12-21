Washington, United States.- Despite the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States on Cuba, the U.S. agricultural sector keeps its interest in establishing and strengthening commercial relations with Cuba, as endorsed in a meeting by members of the Agricultural Coalition for Cuba, who defend the establishment of normal economic […]

The meeting, which was held at the Cuban embassy was also attended by members of the Arkansas Young Farmers and Ranchers Committee, groups interested in trade with Cuba, as well as officials from U.S. congressional offices.

During the meeting, it was stated the pressing need to implement new regulatory framework that does not deprive the Cuban economy of having access to monetary resources and capable of stimulating its growth and normal functioning.

This would make it possible to expand two-way trade and cooperation to the benefit of both countries, participants agreed.

Lianys Torres, head of the Cuban diplomatic mission, recalled the US agricultural sector´s commitment to the Cuban market, expressed in letters addressed to President Joe Biden requesting the reversal of punitive measures against Cuba as well as in defense of the holding of bilateral meetings.

Torres also pointed out how Cuba is promoting greater openings for exchange, thanks to the socio-economic transformation process currently underway.