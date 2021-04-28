Havana, Cuba.- The short-term forecasts of the COVID-19 epidemic in Cuba are still unfavorable, and there are conditions for growth or a high number of daily confirmed cases.

Dr. Raul Guinovart Diaz, dean of the Faculty of Mathematics and Computer Science at the University of Havana, made this assertion in a meeting with President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, with the scientific community involved in the management of the epidemic.

The researcher explained that Havana is the province with the highest transmission of the disease. All its municipalities, he said, have a high incidence and logistical models warn that daily confirmed cases could continue to be high in the coming days.

He also referred to Matanzas, a province with a high dispersion of the epidemic, since all its municipalities have cases this month. The situation could continue in the coming days.

The scientist warned that all western provinces should be on alert, especially Mayabeque, which has seen increased cases in recent days.

In the east of the island, he said, Santiago de Cuba remains in a high plateau of daily cases, and Granma has had a complex situation throughout April. The provinces of Camagüey and Holguín, the researcher added, have begun to increase the number of sick people, especially due to institutional events.

On a positive note, he pointed out that the COVID-19 recoveries in the country exceed 94%, which endorses the quality of the island´s homegrown medical protocols.