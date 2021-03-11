Numerous Serbian media today showed Cuba’s progress in developing vaccine candidates against Covid-19 called Soberana 01 and 02, Abdala, Mambisa and Soberana Plus, as well as the ongoing trials.

The dailies Danas, Dnevnik and Pravda, as well as the television stations B92, RTV, N1 and Radio021 broadly disclosed details of the online videoconference that the Cuban ambassador to Serbia, Gustavo Tristá del Todo, gave the day before, in which he addressed that scientific-medical program of your country and the history of its achievements in that field.

Under the title Cuba develops five vaccines against the coronavirus, Danas emphasizes the information provided by the diplomat about the third phase of tests of Sovereign 02, with greater progress, which began in the first days of March.

Dnevnik leads his report with the headline Cuba one step away from the coronavirus vaccine, while Pravda does so with the expression A new vaccine arrives: The country that best resisted the coronavirus from the rest of the world will have its own cure.

B92 emphasizes that by the end of this year the Cuban industry must produce 100 million doses of its own drug against Covid-19, according to the statements of Tristá del Todo in the appearance before the so-called Forum of Ambassadors organized by the Institute of Belgrade International Politics and Economics.

RTV and N1 emphasized the specificities of the five potential vaccines and the progress of the final phase of the Soberana 02 clinical trials.

The theme of the conference was ‘Cuban vaccine candidates: a new hope against Covid-19’ and it was developed through Tristá del Todo’s dissertation followed by comments, questions and answers from numerous participants for more than half an hour.