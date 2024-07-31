Share

Camagüey, Cuba.- Given the impact of climate change and with the purpose of achieving sustainability in food production, Camagüey entities are looking for strategies that allow them to take steps towards achieving the long-awaited food sovereignty that the country so badly needs.

According to the Cadena Agramonte portal, in the innovation workshop related to Food Sovereignty (SAN) and Food and Nutritional Security, led by the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (CITMA), in Camagüey, the Fishing Company presented experience with results in some territories for the optimal development of aquaculture.

Davel Peñate Sosa, senior specialist in aquaculture development of that Camagüey entity, said that the work meets the expectations of producing food by adapting crops given the climate conditions to achieve their sustainability.

For the optimal development of fish, the specialist highlighted, crop residues, byproducts generated from industrial processes, are used for reuse in the feeding of these aquatic animals, seeking an approach with a circular economy, which results in benefits for each producer and for the population itself, the newspaper publishes in its digital version.

Achieving sustainability in food production in the face of the impact of climate change is a need for entities and organizations in Camagüey to achieve Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security.

In addition to the Ministry of Science and Technology, in Camagüey, institutions such as its Ignacio Agramonte University and Loynaz develop lines of research that include their own projects for food sovereignty.

The program that looks at the growth agenda of the largest of the Antilles includes 8 priority innovation programs.