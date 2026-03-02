Share

Ramallah.- The Palestinian Foreign Ministry accused Israel on Friday of committing genocide in the Gaza Strip by creating catastrophic living conditions, attacks, famine, and widespread forced displacement.

The Ministry affirmed in a statement that these actions are not isolated incidents; “they are part of the illegal machinery of the Israeli occupation and its system based on subjugation, repression, and the denial of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed a recent report issued by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the situation in Palestine, including East Jerusalem.

The diplomatic institution noted that the document provides comprehensively, legally, and professionally the scope of the crimes and serious violations committed against the Palestinian people.

It highlighted the report’s conclusions regarding strong evidence of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The Ministry denounced “the ongoing aggressions against civilians without discrimination, the widespread destruction of homes, forced displacement, and strikes on hospitals, schools, and other facilities.”