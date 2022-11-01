Mexico City, Mexico.- President Joe Biden has not changed the U.S. blockade policy against Cuba despite his electoral promises, according to Marcos Rodriguez, Cuban ambassador to Mexico. Rodriguez gave a press conference on Monday at the Cuban embassy on the occasion of his country´s report and draft resolution at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for […]

Rodriguez gave a press conference on Monday at the Cuban embassy on the occasion of his country´s report and draft resolution at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) for the need to put an end to the U.S. blockade against Cuba.

He detailed that under the Democratic government the persecution of Cuba’s economic, commercial and financial operations keeps unchanged, and that even the blockade has tightened and is more aggressive.

This economic war, he said, impacts every Cuban family inside and outside the country, but it mainly limits the Cuban government’s capacity to satisfy the fundamental needs of its people, which are the ones that really suffer the most from Washington’s draconian and illegal measures.

Rodriguez spoke in particular of the serious energy situation Cuba is currently facing up and of the obstacles imposed by the Biden government to acquire parts and supplies.