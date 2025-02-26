Share

Tehran, Iran.- Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi described the sanctions imposed by the United States against Cuba as a flagrant violation of the United Nations (UN) Charter and international law, local media reported here.

Iran’s news agency Tasnim reports on Tuesday that Araqchi made these statements in a meeting with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, held on the sidelines of the 58th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council and the 2025 session of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva.

Tasnim also added in his note that Araqchi stressed the need to boost cooperation between the two countries in international organizations and multilateral institutions to safeguard their collective interests.

Likewise, the Iranian Foreign Minister reiterated the solidarity of the Iranian government and its people with Cuba, and the support to the government and people of the island in the face of the coercive unilateral actions of the United States.

During the meeting, the two ministers also discussed developments in West Asia and the grave violations of the human rights of the Palestinian people, and stressed the urgent need for international action to prevent the forced displacement of the inhabitants of Gaza, Tasnim added.

For his part, the Cuban Foreign Minister described relations with Iran as excellent and emphasized the political will of Cuban leaders to develop relations in all areas, the report concludes.