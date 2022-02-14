Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban rum Eminente won the Diamont Award at the 2021 Pentawards global competition due to its excellent packaging design, so it is a drink that currently marks the lines of novelty.

This spirit has already accumulated several awards due to its quality. The Cuban beverage also triumphed at the China Wine & Spirits Awards, which has been acknowledged as the largest and most prestigious wine and spirits competition in China.

This is the Eminent Reserve of Cuba, whose supreme quality was highlighted by Cuban Ambassador to China Carlos Miguel Pereira, who referred to these awards as one more step in the ascending path of Cuba’s rum industry.

The Pentawards contest, created and organized since 2007, quickly became one of the world’s leading promoters of changes in consumption patterns.

This competition selects and distinguishes beverages from around the world with the potential to be marketed in China, and its awards are considered fundamental to raising awareness among distributors and drinkers.

Winners receive official certificates and branded bottle stickers, which help attract even more attention.

Eminente Reserva is a rum aged in white oak barrels, with a smoky touch, notes of coffee and scrape, a sweet derivative of sugar cane. In February 2021, the spirit debuted to good acclaim in the United Kingdom.

Rums are among the products always present in Cuban exhibitions in commercial fairs in China.

In November 2019 and in the framework of the 2nd China International Import and Export Exhibition, the corporation Cuba Ron S.A signed an agreement with Beijing Yamei Anfu International.

This deal means exporting 30,000 boxes a year of Cubay and Perla del Norte brands to China.

Company executives then indicated that the deal is valid for three years and grants a very favorable position to Cuban liquors.