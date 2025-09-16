Cuban province implements strategy to mitigate the impact of the drought

Share

Santiago de Cuba, Cuba.- Some 400,000 people are currently affected by the severe drought affecting the eastern province of Santiago de Cuba, amid severe economic constraints and a complex electricity situation, which is negatively impacting water distribution.

Given this scenario, a series of emergency actions and works are being implemented to mitigate the effects of the climate phenomenon.

Wilmer Destrade Heredia, Water Resources delegate for the territory, reported that the main municipality, the most affected, is facing a significant reduction in water availability.

Of the 2,100 liters per second needed to supply the Quintero water treatment plant, only about 960 liters are currently being received, which greatly hinders supply to the population, he explained.

To address this situation, he said, a strategic investment is planned in the Northwest System, one of the most impacted by the drought.

According to the executive, the main project involves the construction of a 7.5-kilometer pipeline from the El Jaguar tunnel to the Gilbert Dam, with a diameter of 1,000 millimeters and an approximate cost of 200 million pesos.

Although it is still in the planning stage, work is being done in parallel to begin construction to reduce timescales, he specified, and crews from Havana, Holguin, and Santiago de Cuba will participate in the construction.

The purpose of this project is to reduce evaporation and transportation losses, ensuring that water reaches the Quintero plant directly, he commented.

In parallel, maintenance and restoration work is being carried out on the pumping equipment at the Mogote I and II stations, which are vital to ensuring a flow rate of up to 1,200 liters per second, he said.

In recent months, efforts have been made to redistribute circuits and strengthen the system by adding new pumping equipment, such as at the Campo de Tiro station.

Wells and systems have also been improved to supply low-lying coastal areas, he noted.

Despite the magnitude of the water crisis facing the province, authorities are working tirelessly on multiple fronts, from structural investments to contingency measures, with the goal of ensuring, to the extent possible, access to drinking water.