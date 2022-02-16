Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban biopharmaceutical industry will present the stipulated dossier to the World Health Organization (WHO) in early March with all the information necessary for the prequalification of its anti-Covid-19 vaccines, Eduardo Martínez, director of BioCubaFarma, reported here.

At a press conference on Tuesday, the official explained the company is working on presenting the document, made up of several chapters with results on clinical and preclinical research, pharmaceutical development, as well as everything associated with production facilities, an aspect that has had adaptations.

He clarified what was published in some media about the rejection by the United Nations health entity of Cuban anti-Covid-19 vaccines. The World Health Organization (WHO) has not yet evaluated the vaccines, he insisted.

At another point, he explained that BioCubaFarma always exchanges with the WHO / PAHO representation in Cuba on everything related to the prequalification of anti-Covid-19 vaccines.

We made the decision that the Abdala vaccine, developed by the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, will change its production site to the recently inaugurated Mariel plant, located in that industrial pole, west of Havana.

In progress these days, he explained, as soon as it is available, the necessary inspection will be carried out to later obtain the permit and its inclusion in the list of products recognized by the WHO, Martínez stressed.

Previously, the director and other scientists informed the specialized and accredited press on the island about the upcoming BioHabana 2022 event, which will take place in this capital from April 25 to 29.

To date, more than 100 researchers and businessmen from the United States, Europe, Latin America and Asia will participate in the event, focused on topics such as the Covid-19 pandemic, which will address aspects of the epidemiology of the disease, the impact of application of own vaccines and their effectiveness.

Medical technology and industry 4.0; chronic inflammation and aging; agricultural biotechnology; brain diseases; cancer immunotherapy, bioprocesses and their design space are among the main themes.

BioHabana 2022 will be organized in special sessions on anti-Covid-19 vaccines, BioCubafarma business and investment folders, including an exhibition fair that will show its main products.