Havana, Cuba.- At the meeting of the temporary working group for the control of the COVID-19 epidemic, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero referred to Havana’s situation, which, along with other provinces of the country, reports the highest daily number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections.

The Prime Minister said: “We have the perception that we will win the battle to the extent that we guarantee strict compliance with the measures and protocols that have been established, regardless of the possibility of applying new measures.”

In Havana’s case, he noted that since authorities cannot isolate all confirmed case contacts in state institutions, there is no other choice but to propose a group of very concrete and restrictive actions for home isolation, where everything will have to be coordinated with actors of the community.

Marrero Cruz warned that, despite the current epidemiological situation, people are still behaving recklessly and with mobility that does not correspond to the real danger that the disease represents.

The Minister of Public Health, José Angel Portal Miranda, assured that in last week, there was an increase of 22.6% of the new coronavirus’s positive cases in comparison to the previous week.

At the end of March, the average number of SARS-COV-2 positive cases -per day- was 829, 0.9% higher than in February.

According to the Minister of Health, April has shown a daily average of 1,089 positive cases in its initial days, which represents an increase of 31.4% compared to the end of March.