Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Chamber of Commerce (CCC) is getting ready to promote business in sectors such as information technology, the biopharmaceutical industry, and agriculture during the upcoming edition of the Havana International Fair (Fihav 2022). In statements to Prensa Latina, CCC President Antonio Carricarte highlighted the opportunities resulting from the presence at the event […]

Havana, Cuba.- The Cuban Chamber of Commerce (CCC) is getting ready to promote business in sectors such as information technology, the biopharmaceutical industry, and agriculture during the upcoming edition of the Havana International Fair (Fihav 2022).

In statements to Prensa Latina, CCC President Antonio Carricarte highlighted the opportunities resulting from the presence at the event of 30 delegations of international Chambers of Commerce, including 13 of them headed by their top executives.

During the event, which will take place from November 14 to 18, they plan to work with the Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO), which has already brought two missions with small and medium-sized enterprises and will now travel with the third, he added.

‘In this case, we believe that there are potentialities for ties in the information and communication technologies sector, as well as ITs,’ he said.

Meanwhile, with the Chamber of Commerce of Belarus, which also expressed interest in participating, a letter of intent will be signed to strengthen the historic ties between the two countries and advance in areas such as technology in agribusiness, tractors and agricultural implements.

‘There are possibilities of looking beyond trade, business that will allow us to assemble certain technologies here, supply our market and think about exports with these tools of great potential,’ Carricarte noted.