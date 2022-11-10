Havana, Cuba.- The 2nd Forum on Internet Governance opened on Wednesday in this capital, where delegates advocated for better use of available connectivity to increase efficiency, productivity, and the quality of services in Cuba. The event, sponsored by the Cuban Association of the United Nations, and the Union of Computer Scientists of Cuba, among other […]

Havana, Cuba.- The 2nd Forum on Internet Governance opened on Wednesday in this capital, where delegates advocated for better use of available connectivity to increase efficiency, productivity, and the quality of services in Cuba.

The event, sponsored by the Cuban Association of the United Nations, and the Union of Computer Scientists of Cuba, among other institutions, has an inclusive nature as it seeks to raise the level of participation of all stockholders so that they can interact in a comprehensive and systematic way.

During the meeting, which is taking place at the Computing Palace, the stockholders are debating on strategies for the development of the use of the Internet in Cuba for the benefit of citizens, while promoting the people’s culture to use this tool responsibly.

The meeting of experts from several branches aims to promote local development and stimulate innovation with integration in the communities.

During the event, emphasis will be made on the creation of content that favors citizens’ well-being and the dissemination of Cuba’s reality, and that promotes respect among people in relation to the use of the World Wide Web.

The responsible and decolonizing use of the Internet will be a primary issue to be discussed at the 2nd Forum on Internet Governance, which will end on Friday.