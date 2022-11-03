United Nations, United Nations.- Today is the day when the world shows why Cuba will always be better off without the economic, commercial and financial blockade of the United States, Cuba’s permanent mission at the United Nations stressed on Wednesday. The diplomatic representation highlighted on its official Twitter account the messages from representatives of various […]

The diplomatic representation highlighted on its official Twitter account the messages from representatives of various countries in support of Cuba, in the framework of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Participants highlighted the effects of this policy imposed for more than six decades on Cuba, with emphasis on its impacts on sensitive aspects such as health care, education and the quality of life of Cubans, the diplomatic mission emphasized.

Similarly, the representatives condemned the inclusion of Cuba in the list of States that sponsor terrorism, according to Washington, which “is one more detriment, especially when the country faces the consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic and the recovery after Hurricane Ian hit Cuba in September,” they affirmed.

The speakers insisted on how the normalization of relations between Cuba and the United States, together with the lifting of the blockade, would have a positive impact on peace in the hemisphere.

They also repudiated the White House’s coercive measures against Havana, whose implementation they considered illegal, of an extraterritorial nature and a violation of international law and the UN Charter.

As the Caribbean mission commented on the social network, the US Government maintains the blockade and seeks to punish Cuba for its resistance.

However, opposition of the blockade has been practically universal since 1992, when the resolution on the necessity to end the coercive measure was first presented at the UN General Assembly.