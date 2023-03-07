Havana, Cuba.- In Cuba’s largest province, several problems are prioritized today more than ever by 35 candidates to the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament), who are traveling throughout the province of Camagüey. For the group that aspires to bring the concerns of its constituents to the highest legislative body in the country, meeting with them […]

Havana, Cuba.- In Cuba’s largest province, several problems are prioritized today more than ever by 35 candidates to the National People’s Power Assembly (Parliament), who are traveling throughout the province of Camagüey.

For the group that aspires to bring the concerns of its constituents to the highest legislative body in the country, meeting with them is the essence of the electoral process itself.

Recently, the Cadena Agramonte website highlighted the evaluations made by Joel Queipo, a member of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC), who said that “it is a great pride to represent Camagüey, that Camagüey that is cultured, comprehensive, innovative, patriotic and revolutionary.”

Queipo’s sentiment is combined with that of Roberto Alejandro Carrazana, who at 23 is the president of the University Student Federation (FEU), and is the youngest parliamentary candidate in the province.

Queipo told Cadena Agramonte that “you have to love your small country to love the big one, and I love the small country and the big one, and my small country is Camagüey.”

Currently, the parliamentary candidates for the National Assembly of People’s Power have visited communities, institutions, and productive centers nationwide to understand the concerns of their constituents, in a program that will last until March 26.