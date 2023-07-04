Havana, Cuba.- The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz highlighted the prestige and contribution of the military art of the Academy of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) ‘Máximo Gómez’, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this Monday. In a letter read at the commemorative ceremony for the anniversary, Raul Castro Ruz congratulated […]

Havana, Cuba.- The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz highlighted the prestige and contribution of the military art of the Academy of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR) ‘Máximo Gómez’, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this Monday.

In a letter read at the commemorative ceremony for the anniversary, Raul Castro Ruz congratulated his group for the results in the training and improvement of FAR officers, Cuban television reported.

The letter, signed by the Cuban leader, highlights the contribution of this higher-level military education center in the improvement of the military doctrine of “war of all the people” and the strengthening of the country’s defense potential.

The ceremony was presided over by the First Deputy Minister of the FAR, Army Corps General Ramón Espinosa Martín.

The ceremony was also attended by senior chiefs of that armed institution, the Ministry of the Interior, and a representation of founders and retirees of the Center for high military studies.

For their outstanding career, a group of officers was promoted to the next higher rank, and the Cuban Workers’ Central, at the proposal of the National Union of Civilian Defense Workers, awarded the FAR academy the ‘Heroes of Moncada’ seal, for six decades of service to the homeland.