Havana, Cuba.- The leader of the Cuban Revolution, Raúl Castro, and President Miguel Díaz-Canel are attending today the First Ordinary Session of the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) in its 10th Legislature.

On this day, the deputies will analyze the draft law of the Military Penal Code, which aims to protect the rights and guarantees enshrined in the Constitution of the Republic, in the field of military service.

During this period of sessions, which will be held until next Saturday at the Conventions Palace, the implementation of the Law of Food Sovereignty and Food and Nutritional Security will be examined, as well as the Integral Policy of Attention to Children and Youth, the measures adopted for price control and the current situation of the country’s energy system.

The parliamentarians will review the results of the fulfillment of the general directives to face crime, illegalities, and social indisciplines.

Likewise, they will analyze the Draft Agreement that regulates the link of the deputies with the electors of the territory where they were elected and the behavior of the economy in the first semester of the year 2023.