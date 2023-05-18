Havana, Cuba.- Floral offerings by Army General Raúl Castro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over the funeral of Cuban revolutionary Raúl Curbelo, who passed away on May 11 due to a sudden illness. In the Pantheon of the Veterans of the War of Independence, in the Colón Cemetery, his mortal ashes and the medals received […]

Havana, Cuba.- Floral offerings by Army General Raúl Castro and President Miguel Díaz-Canel presided over the funeral of Cuban revolutionary Raúl Curbelo, who passed away on May 11 due to a sudden illness.

In the Pantheon of the Veterans of the War of Independence, in the Colón Cemetery, his mortal ashes and the medals received for his loyalty to the Homeland and the Revolution were exhibited, where his comrades in struggle paid tribute to him.

The members of the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Yudy Rodríguez, Jorge Luis Broche Lorenzo and Joel Quipo Ruiz, made the last guard of honor to the fighter of the Sierra Maestra and the clandestine struggle, who in 1962 was promoted to Commander, and occupied the responsibility of Chief of the Revolutionary Air Force during the mercenary attack on Playa Girón, and later Chief of the DAAFAR.

He was also founder of the Communist Party of Cuba and was the first secretary of the political organization in the province of Camagüey.

Elvis Blas González Martínez, fighter of the clandestine struggle in the Agramontine lands, was in charge of the farewell words of mourning, emphasizing that the legacy of Raúl Curbelo Morales will always be in the heart of Cuban revolutionaries.