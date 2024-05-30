President of Nauru will make an official visit to Cuba

Havana, Cuba.- The president of Nauru, David Ranibok Adeang, will carry out an official visit to Cuba from today until June 1, where he will hold official conversations and meetings with Cuban authorities.

Adeang is considered a prominent politician for the role he has played in the governance of the island country.

Recently, he expressed his interest in continuing bilateral cooperation in health and further strengthening diplomatic relations, upon receiving the credentials that accredit José Manuel Galego as Cuban ambassador to Nauru.