Havana, Cuba.- President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, toured today production units in western province of Mayabeque, and checked the recover of areas for the promotion of various crops.

According to the Presidency’s Twitter account, the president was in Gamarra area, in Güines municipality, where in previously idle areas planting of bananas, cassava, beans and other products is currently being promoted.

Díaz-Canel reviewed the land management, crop rotations, workforce, salaries, marketing and payments, including in foreign currency, of productions and supplies, retail prices to the population, and autonomy in management.

In the town there is also the Research Center for Protein Plants and Bionatural Products, where historical leader Fidel Castro carried out research to which he devoted his last years, the Presidency also published.

The visit takes place in the context of the implementation of a program of measures to enhance the production and marketing of food on the island.