Havana, Cuba.- The presence of young people among the candidates for lawmakers in the National People’s Power Assembly (Cuban Parliament) has increased by nearly 7 percent compared to the previous legislature, prior to the elections in March. According to statistics released by the National Nominations Commission, 94 young people aged 18 to 35 are on […]

Havana, Cuba.- The presence of young people among the candidates for lawmakers in the National People’s Power Assembly (Cuban Parliament) has increased by nearly 7 percent compared to the previous legislature, prior to the elections in March.

According to statistics released by the National Nominations Commission, 94 young people aged 18 to 35 are on the list of proposals that will be submitted to voting on March 26, accounting for 20 percent of 470 candidates to parliamentarians who will make up the new National Assembly.

The figure is 6.8 percent higher than the number of young people in the 9th legislature, currently in office, in which 80 lawmakers were in that age range.

If the current candidacy is approved, the average age of Cuba’s legislature will be 46 years, three fewer years compared to the current Parliament.