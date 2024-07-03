Share

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez spoke with Mexican President-elect Claudia Sheinbaum, after participating in a high-level meeting in the capital of that northern country.

In his account on the social network X, the foreign minister reported that the meeting took place in a fraternal atmosphere, and they talked about the multiple and close Cuban-Mexican ties.

According to Rodríguez, he conveyed to the first woman to govern Mexico in more than 200 years, the congratulations of President Miguel Díaz-Canel and the affection of the Cuban people for her.

Likewise, on the same platform, Sheinbaum wrote: “I was very pleased to talk with Bruno Eduardo Rodríguez Parrilla, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cuba”.

On June 3, the Cuban head of state spoke by telephone with Sheinbaum, to whom he expressed the willingness of the Caribbean country to continue strengthening the close brotherhood between the two nations.

Cuba’s chief diplomat represented her country at the III Ministerial Conference on Feminist Foreign Policies, held in Mexico City, focused on the discussion of policies and strategies aimed at promoting equality through foreign policies, in addition to identifying positive experiences and the challenges of building more inclusive societies.

The second secretary of the Federation of Cuban Women, Sonia Rivero; the second head of the Secretariat of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yurielkis Sarduy, and the specialist of the General Directorate of Multilateral Affairs and International Law of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Yissel González, also participated in the event on behalf of the Antillean Island.