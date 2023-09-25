Havana, Cuba.- The president of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel, returned to the country today after participating in the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York City, United States.

In a meeting held the day before with Cuban diplomats, Díaz-Canel highlighted that the work carried out at the United Nations ratified the success of the recently concluded Summit of Heads of State and Government of the G77 in Havana, and constituted once again a support for the fight of Cuba against the blockade and its inclusion on the list of states supposedly sponsoring terrorism.

In his interventions in the General Assembly, the head of State denounced the impact of unilateral restrictions on the development and fulfillment of the 2030 Agenda in the countries of the South.

He described the global context as critical for developing nations, affected by an unjust economic order that perpetuates inequalities and poverty. He warned that even before the Covid-19 pandemic, the world had already deviated from the path towards achieving the 2030 Agenda.

During an intense week of activities within the framework of the General Assembly, where he raised his voice for his country and for the G77, the Cuban head of state met with his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto, and with representatives of Vietnam and St. Lucia.

He also held meetings with the vice president of Uganda, Jessica Alupo, and of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune; as well as with the designated head of COP28, Sultan Al Jaber, and the Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, Ahmed bin Aqeel Alkhateeb.

Likewise, he spoke with representatives of sectors such as science, culture, public health, businessmen and Cuban emigrants.

The day before, Díaz-Canel participated in a solidarity meeting with Cuba and Venezuela, hosted by the Society for Ethical Culture of New York, in which he thanked the expressions of solidarity received.