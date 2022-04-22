Washington, United States.- Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío underscored the importance of the migratory agreements with the United States, regarding the round of talks on the subject, which begins here.

Fernández de Cossío, who heads the Cuban delegation to the official talks, said on Twitter that the agreements are valid and establish obligations for both governments.

The Cuban vice-chancellor assured that this bilateral framework commits both parties to guarantee that migration is regular, orderly and safe.

Recently, the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Josefina Vidal said in an interview with foreign media that these agreements are of great importance because they are not complied with and generate migratory peaks increased by the intensification of coercive measures and obstacles to consular services.

On Wednesday, from Panama City, where a regional dialogue on migration is being held, the US Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, said that in this round of talks both countries will explore the possibility of reactivating these agreements.

According to the US Customs and Border Protection Office, in the last six months there were 79,800 detentions of Cubans.

For their part, Cuban authorities informed that so far this year 1,680 citizens were returned by sea and air from the United States, Mexico, Bahamas and Cayman Islands.

Encouraged by the Cuban Adjustment Act, the only one of its kind in the world, many citizens join irregular migratory routes in Central America where they are exposed to violence, swindles and the corruption of groups dedicated to drug trafficking or human trafficking.