Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Prime Minister Manuel Marrero today gave an account before the National Assembly of People’s Power (ANPP) of his administration in the period from December 2019 to November 2021.

In a broad overview of the work of the Government in these almost two years, he said that in that period the main activities were carried out in a particularly complex context, characterized by the intensification of the US blockade, with 243 new measures of economic asphyxiation and financial persecution.

As well as the increase of the political-ideological subversion, the offensive to discredit the Revolution and the impact of the world economic crisis.

For the confront