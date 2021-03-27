Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the holding of caravans in several parts of the world in support of Cuba and against the blockade of the United States.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuba’s Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez welcomed the holding of caravans in several parts of the world in support of Cuba and against the blockade of the United States.

On Twitter, the minister pointed out ‘the multiple displays of solidarity with Cuba that are taking place in more than 40 cities this weekend.’

President Miguel Diaz-Canel had highlighted and thanked the implementation of this initiative organized by emigration and friends of the country.

‘The fight for what’s right unites us,’ wrote Cuba’s head of State on Twitter.

Organizations and personalities announced their presence in the solidarity days to take place in Asia, Oceania, Africa, America and Europe.

Groups from Russia, France, Finland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States and Argentina, just to name a few, have confirmed their participation in the project.