Havana, Cuba.- Life wanted two dates to coincide in Cuba’s history: the birth of Melba Hernandez (1921) and the death of Haydeé Santamaría (1980), both heroines of the attack on the Moncada garrison, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero said on Thursday.

On his Twitter account, Marrero acknowledged the courage and example of “those who put the name of Cuban women very high” during the attack on the Moncada and Carlos Manuel de Cespedes barracks on July 26, 1953, two actions commanded by the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro.

Melba and Haydee served as nurses during those events.

In the early morning of July 26, they left the Siboney farm, accompanied by Dr. Mario Muñoz Monroy and some twenty young people under the command of Abel Santamaria, who was the second in command of the Movement, to occupy the Saturnino Lora Civil Hospital, according to journalist Marta Rojas, a witness of the events.

Both women were absolutely trusted by Fidel who, from the Isla de Pinos prison, gave them the mission to publish his self-defense plea, known as “History will Absolve Me”.

Both Haydee and Melba clandestinely printed 10,000 copies in a small printing press on Lombillo Street in Havana, which were distributed throughout the country with the help of a small group of young people.

Regarding their work, Fidel said at his trial: “Never has the name of Cuban women been placed in such a high place of heroism and dignity.”