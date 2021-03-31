Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited COMBIOMED Digital Medical Technology and the Immunoassay Center in Havana on Tuesday.

Havana, Cuba.- Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel visited COMBIOMED Digital Medical Technology and the Immunoassay Center in Havana on Tuesday.

The dignitary received explanations about equipment such as the maternal-fetal monitor and a high-performance pulmonary ventilator of COMBIOMED, a center with a long career that currently aims to research, develop, produce, market, and provide technical support to electronic and automation equipment for medicine.

This entity’s development program includes more than 42 products that provide sovereignty and financial savings to the island.

COMBIOMED Tecnología Médica Digital is one of the companies of the Biotechnological and Pharmaceutical Industries Group (BioCubaFarma), the result of the thinking and will of the historic leader of the Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, who from very early on considered the development of technologies in Cuba.

Created in 1969 to develop the first Cuban computer CID 201, and in later years reoriented its activities to the design, development, production, and marketing of medical equipment.

At the Immunoassay Center, whose mission is to research and produce strategies and technologies for the detection of diseases, Díaz-Canel learned about the projects linked to the fight against Covid-19, such as five of its diagnostics, which are used both to evaluate the immunogenicity of vaccines and the presence of SARS-Cov-2 infection.

The Cuban President was informed of the advances of a test similar to PCR and equipment for the extraction of RNA/DNA molecules, which will contribute to replacing imports and contribute to the island’s technological sovereignty.

The Immunoassay Center is an entity with equipment, laboratories, automated workshops and production plants, it is the developer of SUMA® technology equipment and UMELISA®