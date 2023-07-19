Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has arrived back home, after his visit to Portugal and his participation in the CELAC-EU Summit, held in Belgium. He was met at the airport by Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa and the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda. At the III Summit, an […]

Havana, Cuba.- President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez has arrived back home, after his visit to Portugal and his participation in the CELAC-EU Summit, held in Belgium.

He was met at the airport by Vice President Salvador Valdés Mesa and the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee, Dr. Roberto Morales Ojeda.

At the III Summit, an event that returned after eight years of absence, voices from the South advocated for profitable links, given the potential of the 60 countries concerned, representing one billion inhabitants of the planet.

“I firmly believe that we can and must build better relations: more just, balanced, supportive and cooperative to improve the lives of our peoples,” Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel told the plenary of heads of state and government.

In his speech, he pointed out important sectors of cooperation, including financing for development, technology transfers, renewable energies, digital transformation, scientific research and innovation, trade and investment.